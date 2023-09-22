Officials says thousands of migrants are crossing the southern border each day

ABC News’ Matt River is in El Paso, Texas, as border officials say thousands of migrants are crossing into the U.S. each day.

September 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live