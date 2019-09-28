Transcript for Ohio crime spree leaves at least 3 dead, 1 injured

It's here where deputies tell us that he delivery driver was killed. And a clerk was shot and is still recovering that's when bystanders king to help. I'm propaganda line 11 person and she wants to know that we can get a although Chapman who to root. Bucks an easily get coffee this marathon gas station every single day we need somebody here this morning he went from customers to first responders it was a hollered astray about what Altidore up a let's get wrangling. Hey while stated. Got in my heart a gun shop he shot rim about. Not want to put from a truck is here where witnesses say a suspect pulled out a gun delivery driver was killed and found behind the building. Deputies say 44 year old Brandon Carter then shot the on duty clerk grabbed a back door but rector at. There are ordered a struck a try to letterhead pastors aren't. Well she brought pollution rob and Rashard to run about you read but what a good he had shot. And about police say the suspect drove next door to the first stop gas station and rob some. I was just propped. Were robbed yes. By gunpoint. Led several law enforcement agencies on a chase on state route 32 in Pike County. Officers say Carter died from a self inflicted gunshot wound. Even and Eric Green Dodge Dakota localized. Was rushed to see medical in critical condition and is still recovering I just got off the phone with the Ohio state patrol they told me that no names are being released yet because they're still working on notifying family members. In semen powerful Searle a 900 side.

