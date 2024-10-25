Ohio pup crowned ‘World’s Cutest Rescue Dog’

Margot, a pit bull and American bulldog mix, was found in a Walmart parking lot before being adopted by Julia Zupan.

October 25, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live