Transcript for Why Olympic hopeful, who traded sneakers for Army fatigues, became a US citizen

I'm beginning a citizen because I remember one 2009 and went back to Kenya. Provision terror and I miss United States so much I missed my apartment. And and I thought my dad's feelings that. If that began my home and I know from the first day yeah I always love United States. And as as that are doing in my heart I think I'm an American now. You know as I go it was and I just felt like things are different you know. I don't mean to be United States. And they decided them that they cause iPhone models like how would the United States and the Olympics and things. And that's when I decided you know what I don't I want the American I don't our being American morning this is my home and my thumbs supported it. Next it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.