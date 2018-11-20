Operation Gratitude volunteers stuff teddy bears for military members

More
To date, the California-based non-profit has sent more than 2.1 million packages to military members, their families and veterans.
0:15 | 11/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Operation Gratitude volunteers stuff teddy bears for military members

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59329368,"title":"Operation Gratitude volunteers stuff teddy bears for military members","duration":"0:15","description":"To date, the California-based non-profit has sent more than 2.1 million packages to military members, their families and veterans.","url":"/US/video/operation-gratitude-volunteers-stuff-teddy-bears-military-members-59329368","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.