Transcript for Oregon hospitals over capacity with rising COVID-19 cases

Thursday brings another day of devastating record breaking news 845. Or billions hospitalized with cold in nineteen. A quarter of those in intensive care. Hospitals and organ are apt or over capacity forcing the seat to lean on long term care facilities. Skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation under standard certainly progression Benson high impact regions. Now hospital patients were waiting for discharged early only. Or they can continue to safely recover. This situation being described as dire. Unimaginable and preventable with a vaccine. On August have already submitted a request and alerted management agency. Or gain is now asking the federal government and other states to help manage the crisis. Only Jay director Patrick Allen says eight crisis nurse teens will come to help those long term care facilities manager overflow. FEMA is also sending 24. If not vaccinated. Embarrassment. It's exactly what needs to happen. This is the way out of this endemic.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.