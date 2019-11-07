-
Now Playing: Gulf Coast prepares for tropical threat
-
Now Playing: State of emergency for New Orleans as flash floods strike city
-
Now Playing: Louisiana governor gives update on storm system heading towards the state
-
Now Playing: Cleveland father arrested after quadruple homicide, including two children
-
Now Playing: Pete Buttigieg on becoming a viable contender in the 2020 Democratic field
-
Now Playing: Former cop arrested for allegedly planting drugs
-
Now Playing: Slain lifeguard's sister says she 'deserved the whole world'
-
Now Playing: New Orleans under state of emergency as Tropical Storm Barry heads toward Louisiana
-
Now Playing: What is the census?
-
Now Playing: Amber alert issued for toddler in aunt's custody
-
Now Playing: The 6-year-old who now sees Disneyland in a whole new way
-
Now Playing: Good Burger pop-up restaurant debuts based on Nickelodeon film and sketch show
-
Now Playing: Woman wearing romper on American Airlines flight asked to get off plane
-
Now Playing: Mother's compelling testimony gives new insight on border conditions
-
Now Playing: Mother, boyfriend charged after 3-year-old girl drowns
-
Now Playing: Cactus pierces front windshield of car in Arizona
-
Now Playing: Harvey Weinstein 'railroaded' by #MeToo, new lawyer says
-
Now Playing: Town's Pledge of Allegiance debate draws protests
-
Now Playing: Amber alert issued for missing Texas toddler
-
Now Playing: 6-year-old among 3 killed in New York City house fire