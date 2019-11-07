Transcript for New Orleans under state of emergency as Tropical Storm Barry heads toward Louisiana

What a tropical threat brewing in the gold. Louisiana in the state of emergency we don't know yet where this storm is going flan but we know it's going to be a big. A storm make significant rain and storm church event this system. Woman wore herself only harm to train and already planning committee could wind and we. Don't be eight inches of rain in just re out with them some areas. Leaving parts of New Orleans underwater forcing some residents to turn at high act to navigate the flooded street. Indeed I just have this because you know how badly it floods you just have a kayak onion yet actually cares and that is exactly watch about them. Officials warning residents who remain vigilant as parts of the region could get up to twenty inches of rain into the weekend he say it be Smart take care of your neighbors take care of yourself. Louisiana officials not taking any chances closing more than 200 floodgates on the river in preparation. Would the Levy system now facing its biggest test. Since Hurricane Katrina. The mandatory evacuations are underway near the mouth of the Mississippi River. Residents are stocking up on supplies and sandbags while out in the Gulf of Mexico. Although companies have begun pulling workers off their rigs. And right now Texas is also bracing for heavy wind and rain from this scene system the governor there says after hurricane hardy. They are doing all they can to be ready well in advance just in case. It was vicar ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.