Transcript for Outrage in NJ over death of man who went to police station asking for help

Have you seen these protests are starting in New Jersey Surrey yesterday. It's about say a man who went in to police headquarters asking for help from the time he got to the hospital he had already died Cuba are now demanding to know how this happened even pilgrims there Eva we know so far about what happened. Maggie hundreds of people marching here to City Hall overnight demanding justice after the death. Of a man in police care the big question now it's what exactly happened to that man after he walked into a police station. Asking for help this is what we know at this point we know. 27 year old to meet flowery staggered into a Paterson, New Jersey police station he was on FaceBook why. And he asked officers there to help him out police common ambulance for Larry who was thought to be on Ecstasy but. He died. At some point in their care and the prosecutor's office said in a statement. Police used physical force and compliance Holtz to secure Larry in the ambulance but hospital records indicate. No acute trauma and now the police director saying. That they will do the autopsy and and they are trying to get answers for this community. And that came here marching to City Hall. Last night his family as you can imagine absolutely. Heart broken authorities hope that this autopsy would give them some answers as to what happened to hit in those moments. After that FaceBook line. First. Follow this story that. Even thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.