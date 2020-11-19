Transcript for Oxford releases promising news regarding its COVID-19 vaccine

And for more on his latest vaccine development and the latest on Kobe nineteen Newsom joined now by infectious disease specialist doctor Todd Ballard doctor Allard. Good morning thanks for being on again. I wanna start what that we from the president talking about a therapeutics we have talked about therapeutics many times that or on the show but just give us a quick update on what the latest is and what did care. Does the general public get compared to the kind of kid that the president received when he had opened. Rifle and two presidents correct our therapeutics are better than they were. In the spring we have now the anti viral that we can use like Britain deficit do you wish bring down among virus or body we have decks out his own which is the first didn't and only medications so far that is actually shown a survival benefit decrease in mortality each day it helps. Com you mean system to prevent our bodies from developing their immune storm so there's no question that with that and with our general intensive care unit here -- there we're getting these patients we know what to do we know how to manage the ventilator breathing machines weren't much better place than we weren't because of the overall mortality is going in the right direction. Aren't so now they're also two vaccines on the way to potential approval by the FDA in a third showing real promise what do you think of this news from Oxford. This is very good news yeah. You don't Diane one of the keys and I mention this to you before she is debt that scientists have found the right target that's why protein making sure that our body develops antibodies against their proteins to the virus can after the cell were these vaccines prevent. The virus from hijacking. The inside ourselves and that's good news so. Even though we don't have effectiveness data from AstraZeneca yet and Oxford team that's the phase three trials since they are immune. Results are very promising and that it looks like. Older patients seventy and older have a similar immune response to younger patients is extremely encouraging news for instance both flu shot the immune response in. Older patient is not as good as it is in younger patients so to hear that the phase two results are. Are encouraging. Gives you the sense that we're gonna hear some promising results in near phase three efficacy trials. We'll take as many of those promising resulting good news as we can get Dr. Halloran were also now. One week away from Thanksgiving we heard some new warnings lately telling college students either not to go home. Or not to come back to school if they do can you walk us through the concerns there. Sure so de and the key here is is mobility the move we move away from our homes but from there we go and then come back the more likely we are just spread it Kobe nineteen that's just got their studies that are proven now so. What we're hearing is got the worst case scenario is for students who leave their campus conduct of their homes should and then I think she and how they act. Into the college campuses that's really the worst case in the Ers want your it's your and remember there are well under O twenty million. Students in the United States there'd been a little over 250000. Called in nineteen infections among and that's that's a little 1% numbers are so the college campuses and students overall have done a really good job in keeping these numbers slow but still as you move back into the home you're going to start exposing people or more vulnerable and that's a problem so better to either stay on campus. Us or you're going to come home just to stay at home and Taco Bell. Oh for the Christmas or. And what our options if we want to celebrate with people outside our household. OK so I don't recommend that right now if you're going to do I think she's still she goes number's small you liked ideally should break those cables are not just one big table with everyone around she distances between the families opened those windows like you've reminded me several punch changing the ventilation is critical of him what the air circulating so the virus is and says. She and and and then again and really think twice if you're going to bring the vulnerable person elderly chronic medical conditions in your home she and then testing and I think is a minimum should everyone should be tested before bringing. Outside the only members and your home. And then I want to ask you one more question is is based on a two different conversations I've had and people that I know one sadly the whole family got Kobe to and the young daughter is now hospitalized but she was surprised that when they initially went to the doctor. They were just given as he packed and sent home and another friend who now also has it. The doctor recognized from his cop right away that it was Kobe didn't wouldn't even touch him no treatment no therapeutics no nothing so. If you're not in one of those great cases that requires being in the icu what are reasonable expectations for medical professionals. When it comes to your care and your therapeutics. You're breaking up a good point I told you the first question I said we were much better wherever you're cute expect that's really focused on indications. Not a locations in the ambulatory settings we really like for instance we don't have that he humbled flu like we have for influenza we need to. Anti viral or some type of medication that can really tell O patients now just recently we heard debt Eli Lilly. I had in emergencies authorization for their monoclonal antibody no doubt. We'll be very helpful for high risk people in the outpatient settings we're trying to figure out now how to deliberately. Those antibodies to. Risk. Patients so that remains species so we're we're going in the right direction even in the cold patients but it's true most locations were called in nineteen Orwell we don't give them any specific anti -- therapist. All right just want people to understand what's expect when they go to the doctor. It's such a difficult time for anybody going to this obviously in a more information we can give them. I think the better doctor Todd Eller and that's why we love having you on did you want something. I want to say one more tender date please do not celebrate Thanksgiving. As business as usual OK she if you are then. Some of the then you have to look long and hard as some of those family members are on the table because some of them will not be around for Christmas. All right it's a grim prediction but an important one doctor Alan we appreciate your time as always thank you. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.