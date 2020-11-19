-
Now Playing: A look at those hardest hit by COVID-19 as deaths surpass 250K
-
Now Playing: Dr. Jen Ashton announces her upcoming book
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: US death toll from COVID-19 hits grim milestone of 250,000
-
Now Playing: How holiday decor and the Christmas spirit can benefit your mental health
-
Now Playing: Inside an Oklahoma hospital quickly getting overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients
-
Now Playing: New York City public schools to shut down as COVID-19 restrictions tighten nationwide
-
Now Playing: Pfizer vaccine 95% effective in final analysis, company seeks final safety step
-
Now Playing: US crosses 250,000 coronavirus deaths
-
Now Playing: Families recount COVID-19 diagnosis of now deceased children
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: FDA approves 1st at-home COVID-19 test
-
Now Playing: FDA authorizes 1st COVID-19 test for at-home use
-
Now Playing: Delta Air Lines will keep its middle seats open
-
Now Playing: New mom returns home after COVID-19 scare
-
Now Playing: What you need to know about COVID-19 testing before socializing
-
Now Playing: How you can lower your bad cholesterol level
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 vaccines near authorization stage amid high test demands
-
Now Playing: How diabetes disproportionately impacts women of color
-
Now Playing: How the keto diet changed this woman's life
-
Now Playing: Hospitals across the country are reaching capacity treating COVID-19