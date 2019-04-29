Transcript for Pandas at San Diego Zoo set to return to China

We need some relief right a lot of heavy news so what is gonna give you better relief than some cute animals today is. The final day you can see giant panda is at the San Diego Zoo before they move back to China. I wanna go to remain a plume that who live at the San Diego Zoo on panda lives. From Meena. You're you're literally. You're literally by a panda that the domain name what are we seeing right now what it really literally anything. I'm living my anchorman dreams right now I'm not gonna get in there because she will Britney face off. This is a bite you and she oldest giant panda in the U lasts just 27 years old and she's been here for 23 years as part. Of the conservation program loan that China has here with the USC's. The couple handwritten difference is that Alfie left. She is not only the old the she's also the first to have a successful cover rearing which means basically that her cubs have. Survived over a hundred days something that they were struggling with these hand is went from threatening extinction. Before this program started to now they are vulnerable and she and her. Youngest he's six years old he is across the way over there they're going to be going back to China very soon today is the last day. To see that each if you can't make it's it is due either watch them on a candy cans at the San Diego zoo web site him. And so that they were on loans and that's the reason they're moving back to China how long and they've been here in the US. They were unlocked she your 23 years and that alone kept getting extended and now it's just in the day belonged to China and so they're going back but the zoo is. Gonna work on trying to get some more pandas over here. And and how are they getting them back to China how to you take a panda family and transport them back. So we just watch they've kind of prep her every day they put her game up cranes they practice taking her blood pressure practice you know. Giving her in the injections that eventually will help her make that long journey home so every morning she gets a little bit of Pratt and she did. Great especially because of mild honey water and treats that they get hurt and Taliban though she's eating and bent. You know when we you know what they're packing on their trip Macs here that back to bear in their homeland. Picnic at fifth and a lot and I don't all they do is heat and sleeps lake that is that we are steered animals. By Ian and I that is all they do. And main thing it's beautiful she is beautiful you look beautiful barrier near you're having you're looking very like. Jane Goodall it's amazing talent that we appreciate it remain a thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.