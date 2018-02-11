Transcript for Panicked passengers on a bus trip taken on a wild ride

And passengers and Long Beach, California. Got quite a scare on a shuttle bus when the driver started going the wrong way and then refused to stop. Some of those passengers called police saying they mean kidnapped others even jumped out of the windows to get off the bus will Carr has more on this bizarre story well. Good morning Diane or covering a pretty crazy story at a Long Beach it was supposed to be a fun night. Of terror for a lot of people on a bus they're going to audit house but. That's when things turned scary these people say that they were on the bus and the bus driver you conceit right there refused to stop driving. There are supposed to be driving for about ten minutes goaded a -- sending it off and have a great night but. The bus driver drove in the wrong direction for about half an hour got to the point or the passengers are yelling at the bus driver there asking him to stop but they say he just wouldn't do it. So they ended up started going out the windows of the bus they described as a terrifying. A couple of moments when they're trying to figure out exactly what was going on they called 911 authorities responded. And they ended up charging to bus driver a sixty year old. With kidnapping now there were twenty to thirty people on this policy conceit the video right here the cell phone video people coming. Out of the windows then fully. Nobody was hurt. Diane such a strange story well thank.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.