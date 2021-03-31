Transcript for Former Papa John’s CEO on the call that cost him his career

His face was wants a regular presence on the airwaves but the former CEO pop John's pizza injunction matter experienced a dramatic fall from grace as he was forced out of the company he founded after reports and he used a racial slur on a training conference call in 2018. The chatter has tapes that he says tell his side of the story. As it tries to repair his reputation. Getting interviewed in 2019. He said stay tuned to the day of reckoning will come with a record will be street is that right here today. Hingis while there is up here but for sure of the trees gonna come out nothing sells like the church and. The tape is that your would John chatter calls the truth has never been heard until now. It's the tape of any incident that led to the re sure of the man who for decades made his name and face synonymous with his multi billion dollar company. Challenge natter was not only the founder of Papa John's but also it's frightening. Ingredients. Better pizza. Happened. In 2010. Papa John's became the official pizza sponsor of the NFL better ingredients better pizza better football. On the death. But in 2017. Sales were sliding inch natter appeared to place the blame on the NFL's handling of player protests during the National Anthem. Which had become a political football. What do you love to see what of these NFL owners. When somebody this respects are flat this they get that son of the up the field right. Then how he's going. And. Conference call to discuss quarterly earnings. Shatter said the NFL is hurting and more importantly by not resolving the current debacle to the player an owner satisfaction. And if a leadership has hurt Papa John shareholders. This should have been nipped in the bud a year and a half ago. Papa John's immediately faced backlash from those who said the company was opposing the player protests against police brutality. A clean chatters says it was inaccurate pop. Johns is fairly small businesses in the NFL the biggest spent. And so every year when the follow him around our sales go up when the controversy started. A sales to the other they went down so you would say that you were never anti protests. Toy absolutely not. In fact I think criminal justice reform. Has to happen. But immediately after his 2017 comments on the NFL shatters words were latched onto by hate groups online. The neo Nazi site the daily storm are dubbing Papa John's the official pizza of the all right. A clean Papa John's immediately disavowed. A few moments later Papa John's in the NFL ended their partnership which matter had stepped down from his role as CEO in what he says was a planned transition she -- remained the board chairman but the damage to his reputation remained. Prompting the company to hire a marketing agency called laundry service and worked to rebuild chatters image. In May of 2018. Should ever doing to call for what he says was planned as a discussion about how to get him back into Papa John's commercials. Purpose of the call very clear we headed marketing mean the week before. And the calls about the creative mr. PG creative. And what do we do is force put me back in the ads have failed call they switched it from this is a brand marketing strategic. An initiative to this is going to be adversely home for growers to race. It was on that called which natter uttered the words that would lead to his undoing. When two months later allegations appeared publicly in July 2018 Forbes report that he used a racial slur during that call. The face of Papa John's pizza is changing now that breaking news overnight Papa John's founder resigning. As chairman of the board for the pizza chain Papa John's shares fell nearly 5%. Fallen out with swift he was wiped from all marketing and says he had to step down from the board of the company he launched in 1984. Out of a broom closet of his father's bar in Indiana. When you build something with your bare hands from nothing and then use. Get thrown out of that really don't kick to the street going. The board of directors all the wins they were my biggest fans in an Allston Sunday they kick into the curb. I would like a decent burial. But no he feels are resurrection is in order as a result of these newly released recordings. Be. And according to shatter the training call had been recording without his knowledge and laundry service company Papa John's had hired to help his image and now says for the first time people can hear for themselves what was set on that call on the calls shattered disavows racist groups. And he again downplays his comments from the prior year on the and it filled protests. London there's only be insensitive to use police brutality and an elevated him. Or you know be anti and four. But at the end of the call he expresses frustration over his being tied to racists over his comments on the NFL and instead points to another famous fast food founder. We'll the usual and like I've entered a war and you know what is community who were involved he learned today radar. Heard. The family of colonel Sanders has denied he ever use racist language and in 2018. Called shatters claim a quote absolute lie. In rapturous. Act what do you think about your use of the actual work. Well I said the word and in use more citing the work mentioned the word paraphrase was another founder. Used to say or did that I would never say. Did it would have a overview and it was tested the and work. Of course have been the court did. The context. Was. Used as a contrast I never used to work this guy uses the word I never use that word it was to make. Point do you think that it's possible to not have. Racist intent but still have racist impact. I think if you use a racial slur get ill intent. You know I think if you cite the word is an example. Not and don't use that word I don't think that's ill intent I think that is anti racist absolutely. Would you agree that the N word the real word is arguably the we used word in the English language. And I'm wondering if you felt that only in the aftermath or if at the time when you said that you knew the power of actually. Stating the N word because if you had just said the N word we probably wouldn't even be talking about this right now. Right. I think the word the reason I was users in the contacts in the reference was is because I despise war don't use that word I never used the word. If I had over again would I not use the word absolutely do you think that you exercised good leadership by using actual word. If I had over again. How we use the N word insisting colonel Sanders actually calls black people the work. I'd definitely would use the N word. Not that war. His focus has now shifted to another work. Said a. When you look on the surface it looks like I called problem. When you really dig into it you can see that wander servers often the problem in this you know. Many people are gonna have a hard time understanding. Laundry service was hired by Papa John's to help you. Right so why Wednesday as you call set you up on your service was hired to protect. The next. Came to be that they persecuted there persecutor they did people decently. Chatter is suing laundry service and its parent company wasserman media. It recently unsealed amended complaint that laundry service acted with ill intent. And used mr. shatters comments against him by leaking comments to forms stating in the complaint that defendants' conduct was malicious intentional on. Care and unreasonable. Under the circumstances. Laundry service has responded seeking to dismiss the suit denying that they leaked his remarks on the call the fort. And they argue that chatter who voluntarily resign from the board following the Forbes article scored an own goal by using violent racist language and is the architect of his own demise. But through the legal discovery process it was revealed that someone within laundry service continued recording their conversation after she matter left the may 2018 call. After his use of the racial slur. That's when former laundry service CEO Jason Stein made these comments. And others. Nurses. In stunning and added that he one each mattered to make similar remarks in a public interview. Our goal is key issues. Right honorable man and taxi. Decision Catholics and you first heard that tape. The one that was taped internally by laundry service what was your reaction. Well used to tell my friends and so the you're probably this I think that was set up and now with the tape is like they understand because it's it's so far fetched. The agency that's supposed to be your protector. Is actually going to set you up to be the worst thing you can be. In this day and age and in this situation. At this time is be painted as a racist. Ash natter tries to clear his name he's putting to a report commissioned by his attorneys by former director of the FBI Louis freeh. This past December saying Schneider's comments were not your intended nor can reasonably be interpreted to reflect any racial bias. And that his comments were wildly taken out of context by some media and others. I think it's a series of vindication I think balloon free report. Vindicated I think the initial tape exonerates me because. It was anti racist. At at the best. And then of course the latest tape from longer service indict them so I think it's vindication all the way around I think it's it's a total 360. I just want to get an understanding from you because when you say. Leave the tape exonerates me I think people are in think that he didn't learn the less. He learned the power. When he uttered a word even when he's using it to say. I don't use this word right. Well for a first heard you learned your lesson for angle went through this. By like a thousand fold. Maybe more. That's why don't like cancel culture. You know I can. Make sure my bringing kids and kids don't have to live with this conference will have to live with those clear my name. And then we point out the fact is don't rush to judgment with its pro cancel Coulter whether either side of the is there's a rush to judgment. He can be taken out of context can be built or false there have been confused or people's lives it's a feeling you were an unfair victim of cancel culture. Totally feel like hopeless. A victim of principles and the it was a false narrative. Which himself has had some difficulty selling his story. Earlier this much matter appeared on owing in the far right cable channel when word of the laundry service tapes was first reported. And we three goals for the last.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.