Parents, school districts divided over mask mandates as students go back to school

More
Plus, the White House is expected to recommend a booster shot eight months after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
8:11 | 08/17/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Parents, school districts divided over mask mandates as students go back to school

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:11","description":"Plus, the White House is expected to recommend a booster shot eight months after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79506776","title":"Parents, school districts divided over mask mandates as students go back to school","url":"/US/video/parents-school-districts-divided-mask-mandates-students-back-79506776"}