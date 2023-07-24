People want 'the chaos to end': Rep Tony Gonzales on border battle

ABC News' Stephanie Ramos spoke with Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, about the battle between the Biden administration and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, and efforts to improve access to H-2 visas for workers.

July 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live