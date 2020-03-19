Transcript for People find ways to help their community amid coronavirus crisis

It is a sign of the times while so many are faced with unexpected struggles strangers are finding selfless ways to help. Like Maggie Thompson creating this box in her Colorado neighborhood. Out the folks strapping off. Non perishables. Pet food we even have some like toothpaste that's up like that some people Tustin Merrick in Georgia volunteers stitching together a plan to make masks which are running low with their local hospital last even longer. Instead of the usual one time in thrown away we believe our staff. He muses even crime entire day if we can cover it. Now dozens of volunteers are selling as many as a couple thousand of these mass covers every day. American or just. We're good people we band together when the going gets stopped and end and that's a great example of that. In Ohio this company which usually focuses I'm cleaning things like crime scenes. Offering to disinfect their homes and anyone who's had the flu or coded nineteen in their communities for free. I don't mind. Do as much free work as possible to try to help contain travelers. Author she Serrano taking to Twitter to cover bills for people in need and others trying to spread some cheer and can't. Jimmy Kimmel raising money for charities by posting many logs from his home each day if you do need. I'm way from her family. The inside your car I've found is a great place to scream. Well across the country people are stringing up Christmas lights bringing some brightness two days that can otherwise feel pretty dark. Marcy Gonzales ABC news Los Angeles.

