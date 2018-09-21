Transcript for 5 people, including 3 kids, slashed at home-operated daycare in New York City

I'm living doll falling and breaking news for you others our auto flushing where police say five people were slashed including three children. At a dig here in a home here on a 161. Street now we've also learn a woman I dig your war in the worker in custody. Coulter called to the house around 330 is warning for multiple people slash 21 of the children we've learned in serious condition. Detectives say two adults were also slash including a female coworker and the father. Of one of the children who has wounds to his legs and that 52 year old suspect was found in the basement with. Her wrists slashed her right now investigations under way wait at this hour as to what happened. Before these are slashing his live in flushing a living Donald channel seven on Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.