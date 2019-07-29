Transcript for At least 4 people, including suspect, killed at garlic festival

Good Monday morning everyone thanks for. Join united we began with that deadly shooting Rampage at a food festival in northern California. At least three victims have now died including a six year old boy whose mother was also reportedly shot. ABC station kgo sharing this picture of that little boy this morning the gunfire sent people scrambling and running for their lives including one Koppel. Fleeing while pushing their child and ash roller. Police say officers killed the shooter but they're now investigating whether the attack or have an accomplice. The festival is a popular family event each year the small city Gilroy about eighty miles southeast of San Francisco. If he's Megan have resilient is here with the leaders from when he Meghann. High can it he had the shooting happened at. On the third and final day of one of the largest food festivals in the country that attract celebrity chefs musicians and tens of thousands of people. A final weekend festival. Screamed at least Sunday yeah some random dude get started shooting. Living. We were just eating right now. It just started popping up like fireworks is on the lake. Firecrackers I thought I thought it was I have no idea until he got meanings are pulling means I mean that's that's been needed out of the ground running. Authorities stayed at least four people are dead including the suspect. Many more were injured. His night. Should one's name like stop. Administration repeatedly. The shooting happened around 6 PM West Coast time. A man opening fire while the band idols around on stage. One member telling our stiffer Disco station kgo he heard a pop and saw shooter with what appear to be an assault rifle. He was just fired into the biggest bunch of people he could find sister and holy crap. Authorities say the suspect gain access to the festival from a creek using some sort of tool to cut through a fence the suspect shot down by Gilroy police. But authorities believe there could be an accomplice this morning the community of roughly 50000 people in disbelief. You'd see in this event and this way this day is. He's one of the most tragic and sad things that are at city. Just a horrible thing to experience. And law enforcement officials say they've identified the suspect and are investigating if he had any connections at the festival. And we're learning more about that six year old victim his name is Steven Romero his grandmother says he. Was a lobbying and happy boy. His mother is expected to survive after getting shot in the stomach and hand can't figure for this.

