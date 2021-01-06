How to keep yourself and your pets safe in the heat

More
A few tips for staying safe in record-breaking high temperatures.
1:50 | 06/01/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How to keep yourself and your pets safe in the heat
A. I'm. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:50","description":"A few tips for staying safe in record-breaking high temperatures.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78024210","title":"How to keep yourself and your pets safe in the heat","url":"/US/video/pets-safe-heat-78024210"}