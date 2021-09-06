Transcript for Former pharmacist sentenced for vaccine tampering

A judge has sentenced a Wisconsin pharmacists who intentionally destroyed Kobe vaccines. To three years in prison Stephen Brandenburg pled guilty to pulling 500 doses from refrigerators. Prosecutors say he falsely believe the vaccine was harmful. A wildfire has forced evacuations near Beale Air Force Base in California the flames broke out north of Sacramento Tuesday burning at least 900 acres. As much of the state deals with an extreme drought meanwhile had a water levels at Lake Mead outside of Las Vegas have dropped to their lowest levels since the 1930s. The results of two decades of drought.

