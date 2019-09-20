Phil Hartman meets the woman who will be his third wife: Part 3

More
After his second marriage dissolved, Hartman met aspiring actress Brynn Omdahl. His “SNL” co-star said, “Phil was getting what he wanted…[and] Brynn was getting what she wanted: a successful guy.”
5:24 | 09/20/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Phil Hartman meets the woman who will be his third wife: Part 3

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:24","description":"After his second marriage dissolved, Hartman met aspiring actress Brynn Omdahl. His “SNL” co-star said, “Phil was getting what he wanted…[and] Brynn was getting what she wanted: a successful guy.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65734767","title":"Phil Hartman meets the woman who will be his third wife: Part 3","url":"/US/video/phil-hartman-meets-woman-wife-part-65734767"}