Philadelphia girls rugby team goes from winless season to state champs

A girls rugby team in Philadelphia is the state champion one year after a winless season. ABC News' Jaclyn Lee shares the underdog story and the positive impact the sport is having on the girls.

July 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live