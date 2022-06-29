Philadelphia reaches 300 homicides for the year

"Every act of gun violence is an unspeakable tragedy. The fact that our city has lost 300 souls to date this year is devastating," Mayor Jim Kenney told reporters Tuesday.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live