Phoenix man reunited with missing dog after 8 years apart

An Arizona man’s trip to help wildfire victims took an unexpected turn when he received a text that stopped him in his tracks: “I found your dog.”

January 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live