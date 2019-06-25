Pilot who crashed helicopter onto NYC building was lost: NTSB report

More
A pilot who crashed on top of a New York City high rise building was "did not know where he was" and was flying in and out of clouds just before the accident.
0:27 | 06/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pilot who crashed helicopter onto NYC building was lost: NTSB report

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:27","description":"A pilot who crashed on top of a New York City high rise building was \"did not know where he was\" and was flying in and out of clouds just before the accident.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63944140","title":"Pilot who crashed helicopter onto NYC building was lost: NTSB report","url":"/US/video/pilot-crashed-helicopter-nyc-building-ntsb-report-63944140"}