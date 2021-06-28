Pink double rainbow spotted over Missouri

More
A pink double rainbow stretched across the sky over Maryville, Missouri, after a storm moved through the area last week.
2:11 | 06/28/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pink double rainbow spotted over Missouri
Okay. Okay. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:11","description":"A pink double rainbow stretched across the sky over Maryville, Missouri, after a storm moved through the area last week.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78533947","title":"Pink double rainbow spotted over Missouri","url":"/US/video/pink-double-rainbow-spotted-missouri-78533947"}