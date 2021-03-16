Transcript for Plane crash caught on camera

We turn now to that plane crashing into a Florida neighborhood all of it caught on camera a boy on the ground has now died from his injuries here's ABC's meant to Brazilian. This Maureen three people are dead including a child after this plane crash in the South Florida neighborhood. The terrifying moment caught on surveillance video by a camera across a street campaign was ready post a baton. And to the ground and I'm asking why he's so crews could agree on hit a single engine plane crashing to the ground clipping decided that SUV driving down the street to people in the plane were killed two people in the SUV were rushed to the hospital. Including the child who later died come back food act and was. Horrible the FAA says the plane had taken off from north Perry airport in Broward County minutes before the crash. Witnesses in the Pembroke Pines neighborhood report seeing the plane circling the area and taking down a power line before slamming into a thanks. This crash just the latest in that area. Our Miami station reports five small planes have crashed there in the last year at least two were fatal if. Scary my house is great bear I'd get planes coming over my real bullet time. Her yesterday's crash the NTSB now that's see what drop. Can lower all right Megan think you.

