Transcript for Police arrest BART stabbing suspect

We're very glad that less than 24 hours we were able to get the subject into custody obviously very dangerous. Not only the Bart system but throughout all the communities here in the Bay Area that we're ecstatic that he really have a non fattening custody. Ardery. It well it is an investigative process that takes place but eating up photo out there. Within twelve hours of crime that is very complex. It is really what we're all hands on deck getting the ball did not. Heard a close to 24 hours now working on this case. I can't release any kind of criminal history on but I tell you don't have a violent. Well it explained earlier in the capital very quick and what I describe what it's eight breaking yards that the attack where the guy came up. Behind the and stabbed her in rapid succession. Tee times and stabbed her sister in that same way so it basically happened. At the snap of the fingers at the drop of the man bat quit. The officers work in the station Anderson that they were notified they reacted and responded very quickly. But others think all the media partners really covering this this is really about the death Pittsburgh Neil will then if they would keep and and they had mentioned before he is that gives the parolee he got out of the California department of corrections prison system about four months ago. And we do have we have it connected him with any type. Radical group white supremacist group or anything like that.

