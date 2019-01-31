Police arrest suspect caught on video punching 2 women at food cart

More
Arka Sangbarani Oroojian, 30, turned himself in to police late Tuesday and has been charged with felony assault.
0:30 | 01/31/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police arrest suspect caught on video punching 2 women at food cart

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60748531,"title":"Police arrest suspect caught on video punching 2 women at food cart","duration":"0:30","description":"Arka Sangbarani Oroojian, 30, turned himself in to police late Tuesday and has been charged with felony assault.","url":"/US/video/police-arrest-suspect-caught-video-punching-women-food-60748531","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.