Police bodycam video shows man being thrown over bridge

Video from a Florida police officer's body camera captured a man being thrown 30 feet off a bridge and into a river on Sunday.
0:49 | 09/25/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Police bodycam video shows man being thrown over bridge
Moments before you can see in slow motion as a dash cam video records part of the alleged crime the officer about the whole thing he's helping tanking it's out of the car. Draws his gun until that I get out and around the officer cops suspect Derrick Gooden then turns his attention to victim and Amos sorrow was alive and swimming despite a thirty foot fall into shallow water below the only had a gash over his night which is very fortunate for that kind of you know that it's it. And and someone was in a row boat just going by and. Got him out of the water the victim did not want to press charges but police did. After an officer says he witnessed the unbelievable. On routine patrol Sunday you don't see this every every scene when human beings and other human being until water. Steve Barrett channel nine Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

