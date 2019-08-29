Transcript for Police captain turns tables on phone scam artist

Eight neglect. Or that the caught it ought to get people up. OK so a sheriff's deputy is gonna come here to arrest me. Were or one something every. As usual I'm reason that evening. In the book investigation. The security number that Bennett basic but I'm the only. It BC EQ. You know become a part of an. And this cop they you. Can't go undefeated fighters or do they didn't open. And that's. And we don't like money laundering. That deputy. Don't know that it it. Partly it it. Any time I'm going to be charged a drug trafficking. There to. 800. Security and yeah. Its police and sheriff's deputy. Yeah. And in the groans. The I'm the only. State in the liked it but hey. I'd give accurate. Are you want it is treated well. Trying to run for the situation but what do I have to do to cooperate because I don't believe I should supply you my personal information. There then I'm I. I'm corporate relations. Rick good and he did not deliberately and I think about it that it got to give it. And there. They might let you cut it out and do it. To get up that a guy he case correct that's current. Did anyone upbeat could be the opposite Barack. Daily world. You got nothing to do is illegal activity. Well nothing can live a little activities lacked the united and AMP bank account plan. CNET news if you don't opt out. How do you Google I didn't spend all of the bank accounts which are connected to your sources. The talk they love it get any money. Yes I know how to deal Alitalia pet. Source about this or any Taylor getting into. I would like to know what the allegations are against me what you're gonna take out a warrant for. I look it's obvious issue number one drug trafficking. And number until I don't think. That led to better than the twenty my the first guy to only work out against me. Yeah. And they hung up on me and it interesting that the first guy talked to is John black and is taking I talked to his Jason Brown. So folks these are scam calls don't ever forget about your information don't ever bear I information even if they have it. That information can be found on the web about anywhere so don't ever bear I don't give them personal information. Don't verify the last for your social your date of birth bank account information now and my dad they're all scammer is just hang on mom or have a little fun.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.