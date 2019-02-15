Police continue to investigate Jussie Smollett case

More
Chicago police have questioned two persons of interest in the alleged attack on the "Empire" actor. ABC News' Janai Norman reports.
2:33 | 02/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police continue to investigate Jussie Smollett case

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61099481,"title":"Police continue to investigate Jussie Smollett case","duration":"2:33","description":"Chicago police have questioned two persons of interest in the alleged attack on the \"Empire\" actor. ABC News' Janai Norman reports.","url":"/US/video/police-continue-investigate-jussie-smollett-case-61099481","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.