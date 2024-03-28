Police say an ex-employee led police on a slow-speed chase of a stolen front-loader

Footage released by Georgia authorities shows a man being arrested on suspicion of stealing a front-loader from his former employer after leading police on a slow-speed chase.

March 28, 2024

