Police fatally shoot woman they believed had been involved in shooting

A 24-year-old woman who allegedly led police on a high-speed car chase was killed by officers in San Jose, California, on Christmas Day after they mistakenly believed she was involved in a shooting.
0:34 | 12/28/18

Transcript for Police fatally shoot woman they believed had been involved in shooting
