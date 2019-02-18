Police find 4 dead of gunshot wounds at Michigan home

More
Authorities do not believe the public is in danger at this time.
0:25 | 02/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police find 4 dead of gunshot wounds at Michigan home
There and there. It. There. A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61153137,"title":"Police find 4 dead of gunshot wounds at Michigan home","duration":"0:25","description":"Authorities do not believe the public is in danger at this time.","url":"/US/video/police-find-dead-gunshot-wounds-michigan-home-61153137","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.