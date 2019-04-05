Police issued arrest warrants for over 100 members of a suspected drug gang

More
Dozens of people were taken into custody and bused to prison.
0:27 | 05/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police issued arrest warrants for over 100 members of a suspected drug gang
Okay. The.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:27","description":"Dozens of people were taken into custody and bused to prison.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"62823839","title":"Police issued arrest warrants for over 100 members of a suspected drug gang","url":"/US/video/police-florida-issued-arrest-warrants-100-members-suspected-62823839"}