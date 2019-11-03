Police identify dead girl found stuffed in a duffel bag

Police confirmed the girl's identity as 9-year-old Trinity Love Jones of Los Angeles County on Sunday night and said two persons of interest had been detained for questioning.
1:35 | 03/11/19

