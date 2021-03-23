-
Now Playing: At least 10 dead in mass shooting at Boulder grocery store
-
Now Playing: Eyewitness from Boulder shooting speaks out
-
Now Playing: Law enforcement grapples with how to respond to rising threats of violence
-
Now Playing: Officials give update on Colorado supermarket shooting
-
Now Playing: Boulder district attorney discusses investigation into mass shooting
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: 10 people dead after supermarket shooting in Boulder, Colorado
-
Now Playing: Boulder police chief remembers fallen officer Eric Talley
-
Now Playing: Family injured after ski lift plummets
-
Now Playing: Fauci discusses concerns about Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine data
-
Now Playing: NIAID says AstraZeneca may have included outdated information from trial
-
Now Playing: Sky lift accident sends family plunging to the ground
-
Now Playing: Major storm moves through South with damaging winds and tornadoes
-
Now Playing: Boulder supermarket shooting leaves at least 10 dead
-
Now Playing: 1st look inside crowded border facility holding migrants
-
Now Playing: What's in a word?
-
Now Playing: Blind dog and his 'support cat' find forever home