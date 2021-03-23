Transcript for Police identify victims in Boulder mass shooting

Dozens of agencies continue to investigate yesterday's mass shooting. At king seekers at their 3600 table mesa drive. The Boulder County coroner's office worked overnight to identify all of the victims. And notify the next of kin which I'm extremely grateful for. The last victim was removed from the scene at 1:30 AM today. By 202 AM all the victims had been identified. By 3:59 AM the families of the victims have been notified. I'm in a read the names of the deceased. Denny strong. Twenty years old. An Evans did and ski 23. Ricky odds 25. To alone a comedy act 49. Suzanne fountain. 59. Terry lighter. Fifty want. Officer Eric Talley. 51. Kevin Mahoney. Sixty want. Lynn Marie 62. Jodi waters 65. Our hearts go out all the victims killed during the senseless act of violence. We are committed. With state local and federal authorities. For a thorough investigation. And we'll bring justice to each of these families.

