Police investigating motive behind New Mexico shooting

ABC News' Mola Lenghi is in Farmington, New Mexico, with the latest on the victims of the mass shooting and what police are learning about the shooter.

May 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live