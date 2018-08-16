Police make multiple arrests after 76 people overdose on K-2 at Connecticut park

More
First responders found more than three dozen people who appeared to have overdosed at a park in New Haven, Connecticut, within a three-hour span Wednesday morning.
0:25 | 08/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police make multiple arrests after 76 people overdose on K-2 at Connecticut park

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57212870,"title":"Police make multiple arrests after 76 people overdose on K-2 at Connecticut park","duration":"0:25","description":"First responders found more than three dozen people who appeared to have overdosed at a park in New Haven, Connecticut, within a three-hour span Wednesday morning.","url":"/US/video/police-make-multiple-arrests-76-people-overdose-connecticut-57212870","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.