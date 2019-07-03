Transcript for Ex-police officer charged with beating homeless man with baton

Neighbors say these seen the now retired transit police officer endorsed in Bartlett from time to time since he retired from the force last November. No one came to the door at his home in Lynn this evening. This 65 year old is accused of viciously assaulting a homeless man on the platform. Of last month TC Asian last summer. Bartlett seen in this video allegedly beat the thirty year old man with his baton multiple times in July. That man called 911 for help and according to five investigate it was Bartley who returned to the T station and arrested his accused victim. What's more authorities say he assaulted the man again during the booking process five investigate his learned that the assault was caught on surveillance and it shows the homeless man. Did nothing to provoke the assault two of Bartlett's supervisors Sargent David Saturday and Kenneth Purcell allegedly tried to cover up the attack. Filing false police reports. They are both on paid leave Bartlett is charged with assault. And violating a person's civil rights in the statement trains a police chief Kenneth green wrote. Words cannot express the extreme disappointment I have in the officers who violated the victim and the public's trust. In such an egregious manner.

