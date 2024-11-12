Police officer rescues driver from car in swimming pool

Footage released by the Phoenix Police Department shows officers rescuing a man from a car submerged in a swimming pool. The man told authorities that he accidentally stepped on the gas pedal too hard

November 12, 2024

