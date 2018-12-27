Police officer swerves off the road to avoid being hit by speeding train

More
An Illinois police officer's dash cam captured the moment he narrowly avoided being hit by a commuter train near Chicago.
0:20 | 12/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police officer swerves off the road to avoid being hit by speeding train

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60034406,"title":"Police officer swerves off the road to avoid being hit by speeding train","duration":"0:20","description":"An Illinois police officer's dash cam captured the moment he narrowly avoided being hit by a commuter train near Chicago.","url":"/US/video/police-officer-swerves-off-road-avoid-hit-speeding-60034406","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.