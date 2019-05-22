Transcript for Police probe possible link in attacks on transgender women

Dallas police are investigating whether a tax on three transgender women are related. And if their hate crimes one victim was found dead just weeks after video posted online showed her being beaten and a parking lot. A second victim was also murdered while a third it was stabbed all of the attacks have happened since October. One of the wealthy parents charge of the college admissions bribery scandal has gone in front of the cameras for the first time. And he's saying he's sorry high powered New York attorney Gordon Kaplan now admits he spent 75000. Dollars to improve his daughter's test scores. He was one of two parents pleading guilty yesterday he said he wants to apologize to his daughter and to other students as well. As for his punishment prosecutors are asking for eight months in prison and a 40000 dollar fine.

