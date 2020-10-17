Police rescue man threatening suicide

More
Patrol officers in New Jersey saved a man on the ledge of a parking garage.
1:01 | 10/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police rescue man threatening suicide
Frequently tell me back. Full. Good road. And then let me know about you know come on bill. Give it as well. I loved. Hate her room and then he had. If people don't bring up an ally. Well we'll. We're not similar. In Arab and announced that its. Having open. Truman.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:01","description":"Patrol officers in New Jersey saved a man on the ledge of a parking garage.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73671536","title":"Police rescue man threatening suicide ","url":"/US/video/police-rescue-man-threatening-suicide-73671536"}