Police responding to active shooter at Illinois hotel

Police in Rockford, Illinois, say they are responding to an active shooter report at a hotel.
0:32 | 03/07/19

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police responding to active shooter at Illinois hotel
We're gonna begin with breaking news out of Illinois where police are were spotted. The officer wounded this is the scene in the city of Rockford about ninety miles northwest of Chicago the sources are telling our sister station that a police officer was shot. During a joint operation with US marshals now witnesses say they saw at least fifty police officers surrounding the hotel. And then they heard gunfire police are asking the public to avoid the area.

