Police search home once linked to the suspected gunman in festival shooting

A 19-year-old was identified Monday as the suspected gunman in the Gilroy, California, Garlic Festival shooting that killed at least three people and injured more than a dozen others.
1:21 | 07/30/19

Transcript for Police search home once linked to the suspected gunman in festival shooting

