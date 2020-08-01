Police search for man who broke into Taco Bell, made a meal and took a nap

The suspect, described as "a black male wearing black sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and black sneakers" also stole a laptop and tablet, police said.
0:27 | 01/08/20

