Transcript for Police search for suspects after 4 shot at San Antonio mall

Developing story from Texas overnight were shooting outside a busy mall in San Antonio left four people wounded. Police say a group of men jumped out of a car and started firing their guns. People in the area forces scrambling to take cover. One victim is in critical condition police are now searching for five suspects there's no word on a motive for the shooting.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.