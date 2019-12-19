Police search for suspects after 4 shot at San Antonio mall

The victims -- three men and a woman -- were apparently leaving the mall when three of the suspects got out of a black Dodge Charger with guns and opened fire at them.
Transcript for Police search for suspects after 4 shot at San Antonio mall
Developing story from Texas overnight were shooting outside a busy mall in San Antonio left four people wounded. Police say a group of men jumped out of a car and started firing their guns. People in the area forces scrambling to take cover. The law. What part. Can hear you know part of black hawk. You didn't McCartney shook it. One victim is in critical condition police are now searching for five suspects there's no word on a motive for the shooting.

