Police searching for 3 men involved in brawl after right-wing event

Investigators with the New York Police Department say the three took part in a brutal brawl Friday night between protesters and members of the right-wing Proud Boys organization.
1:04 | 10/15/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Police searching for 3 men involved in brawl after right-wing event

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

