Transcript for Police searching for suspect who gunned a woman down while she set up a garage sale

And we turn now to Texas Tom mauled Texas which is near Houston where we find ABC's mark is more police there are on the hunt for a suspect. Who apparently gunned down a woman while she was setting up a garage sale markets what can you tell us. Natalie that's right and there's video of this happening in this in this neighborhood but before we get to the video Natalie want to show you. The neighborhood and give you a sense of just how quiet it is here that shooting happened in this driveway. And I'm look around mr. typical Texas neighborhood as you mentioned Tom ball is a suburb of Houston and the shooting that happened on January 28 bit. Occurred in the full view of a security camera at a whole across the street. It is disturbing video we're not gonna show you the actual shooting. That happens what we do want you to see the video and won awaited it is still very disturbing I'm. January 25 the young woman by the name of Elizabeth. Barraza with setting up for a garage sale at her home in in the video you see a suspect walk up. And confront her there's a small students like a brief conversation that happens between the two and then seconds later. Barraza is shot four times at point blank range and the shooter takes off runs off one foot you see that in the video. And then a moments later that shooter gets into a dark colored a truck. And drives away from the scene this is eight. Critical clue as investigators try to determine who shot Elizabeth Barraza. And why. This happened at 6:55 in the morning just to give you a timeline of how this all played out. Russell's husband had just left for work at about 6:48 in the morning and it was four minutes after he left police say. That the truck the suspect's truck drives into the neighborhood. And then at 655. AM Barraza is shot put Natalie this is the case that is absolutely shrouded in mystery because as I speak to you right now. Police. Have not made any arrests they don't have any suspect information it's also unclear to investigators whether it was a man. Or a woman who fired those shots in this driveway on January 25. As a reward of 20000 dollars out there for information. Natalie everyone in this community is just eager. And they are so desperate. For a break in this case. Yeah I can imagine are all heartbroken market thank you so much and I also saw our affiliate there he Cherokee was reporting she was raising money. For an anniversary trip think you so much for your report on that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.